Never joke with DP RUTO! See the curse that befell to RUTO and RAILA in Bomet and was not reported.

..spokesman of the community but even before the tide subsided over the ceremony’s legitimacy, we learnt the traditional skin known as Sambut which Ruto wore fell down just after the elder had concluded their business.





This was in the full glare of the public and the NASA leadership which included Raila Odinga.





Some elders who attended the function said the incident was just a sign of a bad omen which will face NASA leaders in August.





“The falling down of sambut is a sign of bad Omen to NASA leaders.”





“They should just accept defeat in August,” one elder who is 104 years old said.





