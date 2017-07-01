NASA’s statement on how UHURU is planning to use KDF to rig RAILA ODINGA’s victory in August.

MILITARY OPERATION PLANNED TO SUBVERT ELECTION AND HAND POWER TO UHURU



WE have called you today to alert you to one of the gravest developments in the history of our country. We have received damning information and concrete evidence of an audacious plan that the Jubilee administration and the top military commanders have put in place to use force to subvert next month’s election with a rigged outcome.



The plan is to hand over power to Uhuru Kenyatta by completely illicit and unconstitutional means. Every aspect of the elaborate democratic polling system that has been put in place over the last four years will be undermined and a military operation conducted to deliver the presidency to Uhuru.





Jubilee has clearly recognized – and been so informed by NSIS - that it is headed for defeat after a disastrous four years in which the vast majority of Kenyans have suffered unprecedented deprivation and hardships. But determined to stay in power, it has enlisted what is referred in documents which detail the anti-democratic plot to use loyal officers by “tribe” and who “regime friendly” to subvert this election.



The plans include cutting of power and water and then militarily isolating settlements such as Mathare and Kibra on election day, possibly on the pretext of containing the spread of the cholera.





We are presenting here the evidence of the mobilization, coordination going on to have the military install Uhuru as president in August.



The documents indicate that very large numbers of officers and soldiers will be participating in the plot. Also included will 226 new soldiers, being trained at Mariakani Barracks to be deployed on this mission. The new soldiers don’t have networks in the military. Because they are new, they will readily take any orders, and at the same time cannot be identified, nor can they communicate with other soldiers who might not be privy to the plot and would opposed to it.



The soldiers are being trained on how to cut off power and water in Kibera and Mathare slums and keep people out of city centre.



They are planning to transport ballot papers to rural areas, code named Special Transit Goods or STG.



They will register telephone lines in the names of dead soldiers.



They are tasking engineers to provide military points of contact in central Kenya region. Those military contacts are provided in a letter, numbered 4, as follows:



1. The overall military contact person for...



