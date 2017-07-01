NASA supporters insult RAILA ODIINGA for saying KDF plan to rig election – Even you can steal votes!

Friday July 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters have castigated their boss, Raila Odinga, for claiming KDF is planning to rig his victory in August.





On Friday , Raila claimed that KDF forces are planning to rig in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta in an operation dubbed OperationLindaUhuru.





Following his claims, majority of his supporters took it as some gospel truth while others abused him for making claims he cannot substantiate in a court of law.





Some of his supporters labelled him a liar and urged him to steal the election like President Uhuru Kenyatta instead of feeding Kenyans with his nonsense of..



