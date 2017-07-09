NASA Presidential candidate RAILA ODINGA rushed to Hospital in Mombasa (PHOTO)

Sunday, July 09, 2017- National Super Alliance (Nasa) Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been rushed to a Mombasa Hospital over suspected food poisoning.





The opposition leader was accompanied by fellow Nasa principals and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.





However, there is no cause for worry and the former Prime Minister is stable and responding well to treatment according to his aides.





According to his adviser, Salim Lone, and his Communications Director, Dennis Onyango, the former premier felt unwell following NASA rallies in Kilifi county on Sunday, July 9.





A statement to media read: "Raila Odinga himself felt there was no need for hospitalisation but he was persuaded by his colleagues that it was best not to travel at this time,"





"Raila feels quite comfortable and is being examined. The doctor feels there is absolutely no cause for alarm. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to worry about Raila Odinga's health,"





