NASA on the verge of collapsing as RAILA, KALONZO and MUDAVADI disagree bitterly in a rally!

Monday July 17, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) could be headed for a nosedive three weeks to the August 8th General Elections.





This is after its co-principals - Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi - disagreed bitterly in a public rally over the choice of candidates for various seats in Nairobi.





On Sunday while campaigning in Nairobi, Raila rooted for a six-piece voting pattern, urging supporters to vote for ODM candidates only beginning from President, Governor, Senator, Women Rep, MPs and MCAs.





He specifically asked voters to elect Esther Passaris of ODM as..



