NASA on fire as KALONZO/ MUDAVADI/ WETANGULA turn against RAILA - UHURU has already won

...campaigning against ODM in a bid to deny Raila Odinga the numbers and hold him hostage if NASA wins the August elections.





“They come here and tell you to vote their party candidates because they want to deny Raila Odinga the numbers.”





“NASA is only at the top for the Presidential candidate but each party is campaigning for other seats independently,” Oparanya said.





The ODM Governor warned Raila Odinga to tread carefully with his partners in NASA because they are up to no good.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



