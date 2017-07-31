NASA leaders launch “Adopt a Bus Station” strategy as their supporters flee the city(PHOTOs)

Monday, 31 July 2017 -Nairobi County National Super Alliance(NASA) leaders have launched Adopt a Bus Station” strategy after their supporters started fleeing the city fearing for his life ahead of August 8 th Elections.

The leaders led by Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, together with Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, begged their supporters not to flee the city assuring them that there will be no violence.

“We don’t want you to go back home. Let us adopt bus stations and stop people departing for their rural homes. There will be no violence as the elections will be peaceful and there’s no need for people to go home.” Kidero said.

Muthama begged their supporters not to go home because they were wasting votes and giving Jubilee mileage.

“ Let us not spoil our votes by going home. Let us ensure that we send this Government home on August 8 th but this will only be done if we all remain to vote en masse on the Election Day. “ Muthama said.

Here are photos of voters affiliated to NASA fleeing the city at Machakos Bus Station.