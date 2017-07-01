NAMWAMBA goes berserk on RAILA again and exposes him badly – UHURU/ RUTO will love this

Sunday July 16, 2017 - Budalangi Member of Parliament and Labor Party Leader, Ababu Namwamba, has claimed that the National Super Alliance (NASA) is not ready for the August elections.





Speaking yesterday, Namwamba, who ditched ODM to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has sensed defeat and is frustrating the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through courts so that the elections could be postponed because he is not ready for it.





He also claimed that Raila wants to create a Constitutional crisis in the country to force a coalition Government with President Uhuru Kenyatta once elections are postponed.





“We have some people who...



