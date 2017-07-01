Names of Journalists UHURU demanded they must moderate the Presidential Debate if he was to attend.

..BBC’s Sophie Ikenye, former BBC reporter and veteran journalist, Joseph Warungu, and former Kiss TV host, John Sibi Okumu





But the organizers of the debate didn’t honour his demands, forcing him to skip the debate that saw NASA flag-bearer, Raila Odinga, shine.





Uhuru’s decision to skip the debate has been widely criticized.





The President has responded to those who criticized him for skipping the debate saying he can’t waste his time debating with Raila who has nothing to show in terms of development despite serving in the Government for decades.





The Kenyan DAILY POST