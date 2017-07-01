NAKUMATT is selling plastic rice from China and here’s the evidence (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - The troubled Nakumatt supermarket is selling plastic rice from China and a disgruntled customer has shared a video to prove that.





She bought rice from Nakumatt that turned out to be plastic.





Plastic rice is being imported from China by unscrupulous businessmen.





Next time you think of buying rice from Nakumatt, remember that we have warned you.





Watch this video.



