My life is in danger! UHURU wants to kill me because of RAILA-LEMPURKEL shocks the court

Sunday July 30, 2017 -Laikipia North Member of Parliament Mathew Lempurkel has claimed his life is in danger.





Lempurkel, who is an ODM MP, sensationally told the court on Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta wants to kill him for political reasons.





The lawmaker said that while addressing a rally at Ngenia Secondary School in his constituency on Thursday, Uhuru threatened to exterminate him. He noted that the President said he will deal with him head-on and calling him Satan





“Tuondoe hiyo shetani (Let’s get rid of that devil),” Uhuru allegedly said in reference to the besieged ODM MP.





He now fears for his life describing Uhuru’s remarks as a form of harassment, intimidation and allusion to assassination.





Lempurkel has been in and out of police cells over hate speech. He recently threatened to evict all the whites from Laikipia if Raila Odinga becomes President.



