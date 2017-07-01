“Mwizi Mwizi” FAHIM TWAHA and WILLIAM RUTO heckled in Lamu, this is embarrassing (VIDEO).

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 - Deputy President, William Ruto, and Fahim Twaha were embarrassed badly when they were addressing Lamu residents during a political rally on Monday.





The angry residents didn’t want to listen to the Deputy President and his friend.





They started shouting “Mwizi Mwizi (thief thief)” when he tried to address them.





He had a hard time controlling the crowd that didn’t want to hear anything from him.





Watch video.



