MUTULA KILONZO congratulates Court of Appeal for allowing AL GHURAIR print all the ballot papers.

...their ruling on Thursday , the 5 judge bench led by Judges Erastus Githinji, Roselyne Nambuye, Alnashir Visram, Professor James Ouko and Jamila Mohamed noted that the High Court erred in their decision to quash the tender.





The judges said public participation is not a mandatory requirement for direct procurement.





Now, Mutula who is among leading NASA luminaries, congratulated the Court of Appeal judges for their visionary ruling.





“Kudos to the Court of Appeal for the swift determination of the ballot row. We must learn to uphold the findings even when we disagree!” Mutula said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



