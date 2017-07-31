Mutoko utaolewa lini!PHOTOs of Kiss FM's ADELLE ONYANGO's beautiful wedding.Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Photos 21:42
Monday, 31 July 2017-Kiss 100 presenter, Adelle Onyango, is off the market.
The talented radio presenter exchanged vows with her lover in a private wedding ceremony where only close friends and family members were invited.
“Kenya is so beautiful! The venue is a hidden corner called Zereniti and it truly is where zen meets serenity,” Adelle said after her beautiful wedding.
Adelle said that she opted for a small private wedding because it is a celebration of love with family not a concert .
Here are photos of Adelle’s beautiful wedding.
The Kenyan DAILY POST