Mutoko utaolewa lini!PHOTOs of Kiss FM's ADELLE ONYANGO's beautiful wedding.

, , 21:42

Monday, 31 July 2017-Kiss 100 presenter, Adelle Onyango, is off the market.
The talented radio presenter exchanged vows with her lover in a private wedding ceremony where only close friends and family members were invited.
 Kenya is so beautiful! The venue is a hidden corner called Zereniti and it truly is where zen meets serenity,” Adelle said after her beautiful wedding.
Adelle said that she opted for a small private  wedding because it is a celebration of love with family not a concert .
Here are  photos of Adelle’s  beautiful wedding.





