MUTHAMA claims that RAILA and NASA’s morons want her dead because she has moved Machakos to Jubilee.

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have hatched a plan of assassinating me before the August 8 polls, Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama’s ex- wife, Agnes Kavindu, has claimed.





Addressing journalists after attending a rally in Masinga on Sunday , Kavindu who is vying for the Machakos Women Representative seat using the Jubilee Party ticket begged the Government to provide her with bodyguards since NASA men want to kill her.





She claimed several vehicles have...



