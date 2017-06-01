MUTAHI NGUNYI says he supports UHURU in this election because he will win by a landslide against RAILA!

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has said he is supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August because he will beat National Super Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, by a landslide.





In his weekly analysis, Mutahi said he supports Uhuru because his work is visible unlike Raila Odinga who is confusing Kenyans with lies, innuendos and propaganda.





Mutahi said it is clear that Uhuru has done a lot to improve the lives of Kenyans and his manifesto is real unlike NASA manifesto which is full of lies and exaggeration.





“In this election, Uhuru is..



