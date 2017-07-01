MUTAHI NGUNYI reveals the person who had a motive of killing NKAISSERY, this will shock many.

Sunday July 9, 2017-Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi has revealed the person who had a motive of killing the late Interior Coordination, Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Kasaine Nkaissery.





Nkaissery, 68, collapsed at his home in Karen on Friday evening and was pronounced dead on arrival at Karen Hospital, Nairobi.





Following his demise, Mutahi said the no-non sense Cabinet Secretary was assassinated due to the role he was preparing to play during the August 8 General Election.





Mutahi said National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders are the greatest beneficiaries of Nkaissery’s death and they had a motive of killing him.





Mutahi said the “lord of poverty, blood thirst, grave dancer is the key beneficiary of the demise of the late CS Nkaissery,”





He also said the Judiciary and NASA are working together to create chaos in the country in August and that is the reason they killed the General Nkaissery.





Here is Mutahi Ngunyi’s video that will shock many.

