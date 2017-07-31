MUTAHI NGUNYI exposes RAILA’s nefarious plot to use KDF to rig Uhuru-This is a must watch (Video)

Monday July 31, 2017 -Controversial political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta not to dismiss NASA leader Raila Odinga’s claims linking the military to the alleged plot to rig the August elections.





In his weekly piece, The Fifth Estate, Mutahi Ngunyi and his students from the Fort Hall School of Government claimed that Raila Odinga could be planning to use the military to rig Uhuru in the August polls.





They noted that Raila Odinga’s allegations could be a diversionary tactic.





“Military documents do not leak and if they do, the military never confirms they are authentic,” Ngunyi said.





“To admit that scheme is authentic is out of character and this is why we put it out to you Mr. Odinga that KDF Spokesman is your agent, and if this is true sir, then your scheme to destroy this country is more elaborate than meets the eye,” he added.





The political analyst and his team aid Raila could have more agents in the military and could be planning to use them to ascend to power through backdoor.





“You have accused Uhuru of planning to use KDF to install himself for a second term. It is possible that you are the one who is planning to use rogue KDF elements like the Spokesman to install yourself,” they said.





Watch the video below;-







