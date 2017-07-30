MUTAHI NGUNYI diarrheas again as he reveals who’s behind terror attack on RUTO’s home-This will shock many

Sunday July 30, 2017 -Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has once again caused a buzz on social media after he linked National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga to the yesterday’s terror attack on Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home.





Venting on Twitter, Ngunyi, who also linked Raila to the assassination of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery questioned the motive behind the attack on Ruto’s home few minutes after he left for campaigns in Kitale, saying the attack was politically instigated to force the postponement of elections.





Even though the object of the attack is still unclear, Ngunyi is confident that the incident has everything to do with the August 8th General Election.





“ Like in Nkaissery’s assassination, we must ask; who benefits from Ruto’s attack? If running mate dies, election is postponed till October 4th,” Mutahi Ngunyi said on Twitter.





Ngunyi’s remark has elicited mixed reactions from social media users with some sharing his opinion while others sharply disagreeing with him.



