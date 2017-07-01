MUST WATCH! Why you are doing it all wrong by sitting in the toilet and not squatting.

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 - Health experts across the globe warn us that we are doing it all wrong by sitting in the toilet and not squatting.



Squatting in the toilet may be considered uncivilized today but what we don't know is that while sitting on toilets may seem to take the strain off our body, it actually strains us in worse ways than we know.





This is leading to a number of gut related issues such as bloating, haemorrhoids and constipation that at one point barely existed when we were willingly squatting.





Whatever the case be, chances are bleak that those sitting will ever go back to squatting, in fact those who are squatting may eventually graduate to sitting.





Watch the video below.



