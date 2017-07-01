MUSLIMs also dump RAILA ODINGA and vow to vote for UHURU/ RUTO to the last man - GAME OVER!

Monday July 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has received a huge boost in his bid for re-election after a section of Muslim clergymen declared their support for him.





Led by Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Mombasa Branch Chairman, Sheikh Shabaan Makindo, the Muslim leaders vowed to vote for Jubilee to the last man saying only Jubilee has shown interest in them.





They said President Uhuru Kenyatta and..



