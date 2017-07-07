MURKOMEN now speaks on plot by UHURU to ASSASSINATE RAILA before August and reveals this

Friday July 7, 2017 -Jubilee leaders in Rift Valley have trashed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, want to assassinate him before the August elections.





In the claim, Raila had said Uhuru/Ruto have sent assassins in the name of police officers to trail him everywhere he goes.





Speaking yesterday, Jubilee leaders, led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, his Kericho counterpart, Aaron Cheruiyot and Stephen Sang of Nandi, accused Raila Odinga of seeking sympathy votes by claiming that Uhuru/Ruto want to exterminate them.





They challenged Raila Odinga to report the matter to the police if he thinks his life is in danger.





“When you feel the life of one individual is threatened, you do not convene a press conference over the matter,” Murkomen said.



