MUDAVADI finally speaks about him, KALONZO and WETANGULA indirectly campaigning for UHURU

..many people, internal competition in NASA would boost voter turnout that would help Raila Odinga win the Presidency by a big margin.





“Under the NASA umbrella, we have ODM, Wiper, Ford Kenya, ANC and CCM.”





“The parties are only competing for local seats but are all drumming up support for Raila Odinga.”





“This will enhance voter turnout in our strongholds to more than 90%,” Mudavadi said.





NASA affiliate parties had been accused of campaigning hard to fail Raila Odinga at the ballot due to sibling rivalry.





