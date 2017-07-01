MUDAVADI finally speaks about him, KALONZO and WETANGULA indirectly campaigning for UHURU

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi, has denied claims that the rivalry among affiliate parties will compromise Raila Odinga’s bid for the Presidency.





Speaking in a radio interview yesterday, Mudavadi termed the sibling rivalry in NASA as a ‘healthy internal competition’ which will not hurt Raila Odinga’s Presidency.





He noted that contrary to the perception of...



