Most KIKUYUs are poor and jigger infested despite having 3 Presidents, why are Kenyans still tribal?

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has again caused stir online after he claimed that majority of Kikuyu community members are poor and jigger infested.





Speaking in Nairobi over the weekend when he met a group of Kamba community professionals, Kalonzo claimed that Central region has produced three Presidents but abject poverty, drug abuse and jigger menace are still common in the area.





“Abject poverty, characterised by..



