MOSES KURIA seen with missing IEBC ICT manager’s car at Roysambu (PHOTOs)

Monday, 31 July 2017- Controversial Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has left tongues wagging after he shared a photo of himself alongside the car of the missing IEBC ICT Manager Chris Musando.





Kuria has raised eyebrows with people wondering how he got the car whose owner is still missing.





Kuria took to Facebook to share the photo of the car adding that Musando was ‘enjoying sweet time with women’





The car has been towed to Kasarani police station with police ruling out any foul play in the disappearance of Mr. Musando.





