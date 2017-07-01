MOSES KURIA reveals one thing that will make UHURU/ RUTO beat RAILA ODINGA on August 8th

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has no chance of beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in August.





In an article he wrote in one local daily on Tuesday , Kuria said the reason why Raila Odinga will be defeated by Uhuru in August is because he has no development record.





“People will judge by development records when they vote.”





“Raila has no development record.”





“These are not things you can just take away from..



