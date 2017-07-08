MILLIE ODHIAMBO’s tongue slips and reveals NKAISERY’s assassination-This will shock many

Saturday July 8, 2017 -Mbita Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has echoed the sentiments of the controversial political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, regarding the sudden passing on of Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, saying the no nonsense Retired Major General did not die of natural causes but was assassinated for political reasons.





In a statement on her Facebook page, the outspoken Millie Odhiambo said Nkaisery was in good spirit and health up until yesterday night and could not have died just like that.





She said Nkaisery’s death leaves a lot of questions than answers because Security Minister does not just die unless something sinister has happened.





She called on the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta to thoroughly investigate the death, and if possible enlist the services of foreign agencies, and tell Kenyans exactly what led to Nkaisery’s death because he didn’t die naturally.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











