MIKE SONKO will never forgive NASA’s RAILA ODINGA! See how he abused him without mercy

09:41

Thursday July 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has asked Nairobi city residents not to elect a goon as their next Governor of Nairobi.

Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Raila said Nairobi needs a technocrat like Dr Evans Kidero and not goons and criminals like Mike Mbuvi Sonko.

“I am a veteran in city politics and I want to ensure NASA wins all the seats available in Nairobi,” Raila said.

“Do not elect that goon [Sonko] as...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno