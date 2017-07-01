MIKE SONKO will never forgive NASA’s RAILA ODINGA! See how he abused him without mercy

MIKE SONKO will never forgive NASA’s RAILA ODINGA! See how he abused him without mercyPolitics 09:41
Thursday July 20, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has asked Nairobi city residents not to elect a goon as their next Governor of Nairobi.
Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Raila said Nairobi needs a technocrat like Dr Evans Kidero and not goons and criminals like Mike Mbuvi Sonko.
“I am a veteran in city politics and I want to ensure NASA wins all the seats available in Nairobi,” Raila said.
“Do not elect that goon [Sonko] as...
