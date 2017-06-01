MIKE SONKO finally admits that he is very poor in English and debating but says he is a wise leader!

Tuesday July 4, 2017 - Nairobi Governor in waiting, Mike Sonko, has finally admitted that he is poor in debating and speaking fluent English.


On Tuesday evening, Sonko was among Nairobi gubernatorial hopefuls who attended a televised debate at Daystar University, Nairobi.

Sonko was visibly outgunned at the interview and had a hard time speaking out his plans for Nairobi.

He was struggling to coin English phrases and...

