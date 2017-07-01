MIGUNA’s full statement after his running mate resigned citing poor working relations.

I have been advised that my running mate, Karen Wanjiku Wangenye has "resigned" as my running mate for the Nairobi Governor's position. I wish to note that I have not received any notice, letter or message from Ms. Wangenye that she has resigned.

Importantly, the law (the Constitution and Elections Act) don't allow for a running mate who has been duly nominated to resign. The law (S.18 of Elections Act) only allows a candidate to resign BEFORE the nomination by the IEBC.

Let me reassure my supporters and Nairobians that my name is on the ballot for the position of Governor of Nairobi on August 8, 2017. I urge Nairobians to come out in large numbers and vote for me on August 8th. I am fully committed to making Nairobi prosperous again. We will defeat the cartels who have taken over the city and made life unbearable for ordinary Nairobians.

Viva Nairobians!



Miguna Miguna.