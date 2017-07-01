MIGUNA MIGUNA reduces Jubilee spanner boy KIMANI ICHUNGWA to a zombie on live TV.

Friday, 28 July 2017 - Independent Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Miguna Miguna, has been firing salvos left, right and centre and his latest ‘victim’ is Jubilee’s foot soldier, Kimani Ichungwa.





The two were among guests in NTV’s morning show, AMLive, dissecting President Uhuru’s debate no-show.





Ichungwa claimed that Uhuru declined to attend the debate where NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, had the 90 minutes to himself because the moderators were biased.





That did not sit well with Miguna who duly lectured Ichungwa and Uhuru and it was epic.





Watch the video below.



