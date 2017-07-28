Microsoft founder BILL GATES has been dethroned as world’s richest person by JEFF BEZOS.

Friday, July 28, 2017 - Forbes has named Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world, with a fortune of $90 billion.





Bezos dethroned Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, when markets opened on Thursday and Amazon stocks edged up 1.6 percent — adding $1.4 billion to Bezos’ net worth.





According to Forbes, Bezos’ new net worth of $90.6 billion which is about $500 million more than Gates.





Bezos becomes the seventh person to be crowned world’s richest person since Forbes started tracking billionaires around the world 30 years ago.





However, Gates may still be richer than Bezos given that as of the end of 2016, the former had given away about $31.1 billion to philanthropic courses through the Giving Pledge, a movement he created with Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Warren Buffett, to encourage billionaires to give away at least half of their fortunes to charity.





