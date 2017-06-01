Mercedes CEO sits inside a Benz to take gun shots in his bullet proof car! Watch VIDEO

Mercedes CEO sits inside a Benz to take gun shots in his bullet proof car! Watch VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 20:37
Thursday, 06 July 2017 - To show absolute confidence in the quality of their bullet proof car, Mercedes CEO sat in the car while someone fired at the windshield.
The gesture is nothing but to show reliability and durability of its own company manufactured car.
He sat in the driver's seat of the Mercedes-Benz SUV while the company's Sales and Export Compliance Manager fired several rounds from an AK-47 assault rifle directly at the windshield.
Watch the video below.
He sat in the driver's seat of the Mercedes-Benz SUV while the company's Sales and Export Compliance Manager fired several rounds from an AK-47 assault rifle directly at the windshield.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.