Men with small d**** will skin VERA SIDIKA alive, See what she told them.

Monday, July 31, 2017 -Vera Sidika has attacked men with small propellers and said that they don’t deserve to cheat on their girlfriends.

According to Vera, a man with a small d*** should stick to his girlfriend.

It’s embarrassing for him to go round showing other ladies his small “banana”.

These days, Vera has no chills.

She tells it as it is.

Here’s a post where she attacked men with small d*****



“ If you're a man with a Kibamia , small or microscopic D!ck & you're dating. You don't deserve to cheat on your Girlfriend. Why you wanna embarrass her by showing the world what she's managing 😩 all these niggaz will break a good girl's heart & run into a chic like me 😂🙆🏻😳 don't worry sis. I'm his KARMA. I'm about to do him dirty 😂



