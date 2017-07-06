Meet the S£XY PR@ST!TUT£S of Ethiopia, Kenyan Men will book next flight to Addis Ababa (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - Pr@st!tut! on in Ethiopia has increased massively. In the capital Addis Ababa, around 130,000 girls support themselves by selling their bodies.





Most of the girls are under eighteen, many as young as fourteen. The youngest girls hardly earn enough money to buy their own food, whilst the experienced pr@st!tut3s make about two US dollars a night.





C@nd@ ms, although free in many places, are rarely used. Men prefer to choose the youngest girls since they believe they are H!V free.





I met these girls in Addis Ababa and started photographing them. Since many girls don’t have a home , they take naps in between pleasing their customers and their days are spent at a hairdressing salon, drinking coffee, sharing their food and sleeping in …



