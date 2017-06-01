Meet the LADY with the S3XIEST b00ty in China, that behind is too juicy (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 21:06

Thursday, 06 July 2017 - 50 s3xy ladies flaunted their derrieres during Miss BumBum China competition and there is this particular lady who beat all the contestants to emerge the winner.


She has a body shaped like a coca-cola bottle and juicy derriere than can break men’s necks.

She is officially the lady with the s3xiest behind in China.

See her photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3 4

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno