MATIANGI warns RAILA against stationing his goons near polling centres - We will chase them away like dogs

..wake up early to vote and have them stay around polling stations to protect votes will not be entertained.





He noted that the police will not allow any Tom, Dick and Harry to hang around polling stations after voting.





He says only officials of the IEBC or agents of political parties will be allowed to stay near polling centres.





The no-nonsense Matiangi directed the police to use necessary force to eject any NASA goon found around polling stations in the name of protecting votes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



