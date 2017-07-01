MATIANGI tells RAILA ODINGA to stop linking KDF with his rigging claims ahead of August polls.

Saturday July 29, 2017 - Acting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has asked National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop gossiping about the involvement of KDF in rigging the August 8th General Elections.





On Friday, Raila said KDF are planning to rig elections in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





However, in a press briefing from Kisumu on Saturday, Matiangi said it is...



