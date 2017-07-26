MATIANGI says police are ready to deal ruthlessly with RAILA ODINGA‘s goons on August 8th elections

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - Acting interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has said police are well prepared to handle the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking in Nakuru after holding a two hour security meeting with Rift Valley region commanders, Matiangi assured Kenyans that a sufficient number of security officers will be deployed to ensure criminal goons do not intimidate or endanger the lives of voters.





“We have made special arrangements by…



