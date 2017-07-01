MATIANGI says police are ready to deal ruthlessly with RAILA ODINGA‘s goons on August 8th elections

..mapping out areas where criminal gangs may intimidate people not to vote.”





“We are totally ready to facilitate IEBC to perform its work.”





“We are also ready to do our part lawfully.”





“We are committed to an incident-free election," said Matiangi.





The no nonsense Cabinet Secretary said that police have four choppers at their disposal to respond quickly to any incident of lawlessness before, during and after the election.





"We are alert that the law is followed.”





“No security officer is on leave and those who had gone, their leave was cancelled.”





“We are working 24/7 to ensure citizens are safe and [the] elections are peaceful,” he said.





