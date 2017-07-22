MATIANGI says he will not allow RAILA ODINGA do his nonsense near polling stations in August

Saturday July 22, 2017 - Acting Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has said that he will not allow anybody to loiter around a polling station during the August 8th General Elections.





NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has been planning to have 5 agents per polling station across the country to ensure no rigging takes place.





But according to Matiangi, anyone unauthorized found at the polling station will be dealt with thoroughly and with the full extent of the law.





“Anyone not accredited by..



