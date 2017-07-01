MATIANGI says he will not allow RAILA ODINGA do his nonsense near polling stations in August

..the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will not be allowed at the polling stations on August 8 .”





“The Government will act firmly and will not allow anyone to cause chaos or break the law.”





“Nobody is beyond the law,” Matiang''i said.





Matiangi also directed the poll body to furnish him with the names of people supposed to be at the polling stations.





He noted that the Government is mandated to facilitate the IEBC to conduct its constitutional mandate in an objective and honest way.





“There is need to be objective, honest and firm according to the law.”





“Kenyans depend on the security forces,” Matiangi said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



