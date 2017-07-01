MATIANGI finally reveals the involvement of KDF and NIS in August polls - RAILA can go hang

Sunday July 23, 2017 - Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, has dismissed claims by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the National Super Alliance (NASA) that Jubilee had deployed military, police and National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers as clerks and Jubilee agents to aid in the rigging of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Matiangi termed these claims as false and alarming saying the Government was not in any way planning to rig the elections.





He said the...



