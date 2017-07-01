MATIANGI and top police chiefs meet IEBC secretly in Nairobi - See what they demanded from IEBC

Monday July 24, 2017 - The police have sought assurance from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that the electronic voting kits will not collapse or fail on Election Day like was the case in 2013.





Top security agents invited IEBC officials to their meeting in Nairobi yesterday and were briefed on how the commission will use technology to ensure the elections are free and fair.





The police bosses warned the IEBC not to...



