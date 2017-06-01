Massive Recruitment of Short Term Election Observers by KHRC (290 Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 09:26
The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) is a premier and flagship non-governmental human rights and governance institution in Africa that was founded in 1992 with a mandate of enhancing human rights centred governance at all levels.
Its founders and staff are among the foremost leaders and activists in struggles for human rights and democratic reforms in Kenya and beyond.
The KHRC conducts and provides evidence-based research and analysis on human rights in Kenya, advocates for the full realization of all rights and works with community-based networks across the country to help them organize and mobilize for the attainment of these rights.
The KHRC through its Transformative Justice Programme working on Electoral Governance will be seeks to recruit 290 Short Term Election Observers (STOs) from the 290 Constituencies to monitor the Election Day procedures.
The monitors will be engaged for 10 days.
Minimum Qualifications
- Certificate or
Diploma or Degree in any of the social sciences.
- Kenya School of
Secondary Education (KCSE), minimum mean grade C+.
- Excellent report
writing skills, knowledge of basic computer applications and demonstrable
competence in making presentations.
- Prior experience in
elections related work, which may include serving in a polling station as
polling official including clerk or as an elections observer will be an
added advantage.
- Ability to maintain
political neutrality during the exercise and ability to exercise sound,
independent judgment in politically-sensitive environments.
- Ability to work in
physically demanding and stressful environments, including long hours over
extended periods (day and night).
- Must be based in
the constituency where one will be observing/monitoring from
- Clear understanding
of the political and geographical context of the constituency where one
will be deployed for monitoring
Key Responsibilities
- Participate in
election related trainings and briefings organized by KHRC and IEBC
- Gather data using
the KHRC monitoring tool
- Analyze data
collected into a comprehensive monitoring report
Application Details
Only those candidates that meet the above qualifications will be considered.
Candidates interested in this position should submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae and copy of ID to consultancy@khrc.or.ke indicating the subject as 2017 SHORT TERM ELECTION OBSERVATION and THE CONSTITUENCY THE APPLICANT RESIDES e.g.GIRT 2017 SHORT TERM ELECTION OBSERVATION- KIBRA CONSTITUENCY.
OR drop applications indicating boldly on the envelope the Constituency the applicant resides in, to the address below:
Kenya Human Rights Commission Offices
Gitanga Road, Opposite Valley Arcade
P.O Box 41079-00100
Nairobi
The cover letter should include a brief overview of the candidate’s suitability and experience for the role, and should clearly state the Constituency the candidate resides.
CVs should be a maximum 3 pages long and should include relevant past education and experience.
The closing date for applications is Monday 11th July 2017.
Applications submitted past this date shall not be considered.Disclaimer: KHRC is an equal opportunity employer, committed to ensuring diversity and gender equality within our organization and will recruit the most qualified intern irrespective of race, marital status, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation or nationality. Only successful candidates will be contacted.