Massive Recruitment of Short Term Election Observers by KHRC (290 Vacancies)

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) is a premier and flagship non-governmental human rights and governance institution in Africa that was founded in 1992 with a mandate of enhancing human rights centred governance at all levels.





Its founders and staff are among the foremost leaders and activists in struggles for human rights and democratic reforms in Kenya and beyond.



The KHRC conducts and provides evidence-based research and analysis on human rights in Kenya, advocates for the full realization of all rights and works with community-based networks across the country to help them organize and mobilize for the attainment of these rights.



The KHRC through its Transformative Justice Programme working on Electoral Governance will be seeks to recruit 290 Short Term Election Observers (STOs) from the 290 Constituencies to monitor the Election Day procedures.





The monitors will be engaged for 10 days.



Minimum Qualifications

Certificate or Diploma or Degree in any of the social sciences.

Kenya School of Secondary Education (KCSE), minimum mean grade C+.

Excellent report writing skills, knowledge of basic computer applications and demonstrable competence in making presentations.

Prior experience in elections related work, which may include serving in a polling station as polling official including clerk or as an elections observer will be an added advantage.

Ability to maintain political neutrality during the exercise and ability to exercise sound, independent judgment in politically-sensitive environments.

Ability to work in physically demanding and stressful environments, including long hours over extended periods (day and night).

Must be based in the constituency where one will be observing/monitoring from

Clear understanding of the political and geographical context of the constituency where one will be deployed for monitoring

Key Responsibilities

Participate in election related trainings and briefings organized by KHRC and IEBC

Gather data using the KHRC monitoring tool

Analyze data collected into a comprehensive monitoring report

Application Details



Only those candidates that meet the above qualifications will be considered.



Candidates interested in this position should submit a cover letter, curriculum vitae and copy of ID to consultancy@khrc.or.ke indicating the subject as 2017 SHORT TERM ELECTION OBSERVATION and THE CONSTITUENCY THE APPLICANT RESIDES e.g.GIRT 2017 SHORT TERM ELECTION OBSERVATION- KIBRA CONSTITUENCY.





OR drop applications indicating boldly on the envelope the Constituency the applicant resides in, to the address below:



Kenya Human Rights Commission Offices

Gitanga Road, Opposite Valley Arcade

P.O Box 41079-00100

Nairobi



The cover letter should include a brief overview of the candidate’s suitability and experience for the role, and should clearly state the Constituency the candidate resides.



CVs should be a maximum 3 pages long and should include relevant past education and experience.



The closing date for applications is Monday 11th July 2017.



Applications submitted past this date shall not be considered.



Disclaimer: