Massive Recruitment of Affiliate Agents in Kenya (300 Vacancies)

Duma Works is recruiting Affiliate Agents .





The hiring organization is a reputable ICT Firm recruiting Affiliate Agents for its Distributors (Registrars) across the country.



Job Description

Selling the company’s domain attached to different registrars

Visiting various corporates around Nairobi to sell the domain

Prepare weekly reports to account managers





Qualifications

College leavers, unemployed youth, certificate or diploma holders, interns

Anyone who wants a side hustle

Aggressive, passionate in sales, self driven and hard working

Result oriented i.e people who meet set targets

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Working Conditions

Flexible working hours i.e work at your own schedule

Competitive commission structures

We wish to recruit 300 resellers

Apply