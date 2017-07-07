Massive Recruitment of Affiliate Agents in Kenya (300 Vacancies)

Duma Works is recruiting Affiliate Agents

The hiring organization is a reputable ICT Firm recruiting Affiliate Agents for its Distributors (Registrars) across the country.

Job Description
  • Selling the company’s domain attached to different registrars
  • Visiting various corporates around Nairobi to sell the domain
  • Prepare weekly reports to account managers

Qualifications
  • College leavers, unemployed youth, certificate or diploma holders, interns
  • Anyone who wants a side hustle
  • Aggressive, passionate in sales, self driven and hard working
  • Result oriented i.e people who meet set targets
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills
Working Conditions
  • Flexible working hours i.e work at your own schedule
  • Competitive commission structures
  • We wish to recruit 300 resellers
Apply
Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV toapply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2872”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2872 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: Friday, 07 July 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.

   

