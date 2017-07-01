Massive Recruitment in Telkom Kenya

Telkom
 
Position: Advertising Specialist 
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Head of Commercial Communications
 
Band: 3
 
Department: Marketing 
Role Purpose: Responsible for being the key contact of the advertising agency, the formulation and implementation of Above and Below the Line Advertising: Creative Development and Execution and Production, ensuring adherence to the brand guidelines as well as well segmented communication of the core messaging.
 
Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Lead in the briefing of advertising concepts for both above and below the line advertising
  • Inspect layouts and advertising copy and edit scripts, audio and video tapes, and other promotional material for adherence to specifications.
  • Confer with section heads, the offers team and sales department counterparts to align with them on the annual, quarterly and monthly advertising needs so as to prepare the advertising agency for the same
  • Build high-level relationships with internal customers and the Agency in order to increase Telkom market share
  • Manage the status of advertising Work in Progress to ensure that all jobs meet their briefs and are delivered within specified timelines
  • Formulate plans to extend business with established accounts and to transact business as agent for advertising accounts.
  • Plans and deploys various stand alone and combined Communication Solutions encompassing all revenue channels and segments.
  • Assemble and communicate with a strong, diverse coalition of organizations and/or public figures, securing their cooperation, support and action, to further campaign goals.
  • Prepare budgets and submit estimates for program costs as part of campaign plan development.
  • Plan and prepare advertising and promotional material to increase sales of products or services, working with customers, company officials, sales departments and advertising agencies.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Business related field from a recognized institution 
  • 5 to 7 years hands on experience in Marketing Management and Excellent knowledge of VAS/IN deployment & product management with specific focus on mobile VAS& charging systems
Professional Knowledge
  • Active Listening - Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.
  • Critical Thinking - Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
  • Time Management - Managing one's own time and the time of others.
Professional Skills:
  • Business acumen, strategic planning, project management, creativity, analytics, oral/written communication, matrix management, team building and teamwork.
  • Organizational adaptation and flexibility
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. 


Position: Prepaid Product Development Manager
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Head of Products and Services
 
Department: Marketing

Role Purpose: To job holder will Drive E2E product development processes for products, processes and initiatives from concept through to post launch.
 

He/she will also Drive mobile revenues by ensuring products rolled out achieve business targets, enhance customer experience and are cost effective.

Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Develop and define Mobile requirements for products rollout
  • Evaluate and resolve technical feasibility and design optimization
  • Ensure that the marketing requirements are understood by the delivery teams – Technology and external vendors
  • Drive in the tender process for critical marketing projects
  • Research and monitor existing customer base and industry developments and identify potential new product opportunities
  • Coordinate E2E product development process, using the approved process
  • Ensure all products are properly documented, processes are defined and cascaded to all teams internally
  • Develop test plans, coordinate end user tests (UATs) to ensure the functional requirements are met
  • Prepare product board briefs ,Design and develop business cases, in coordination with the Finance team
  • Training  - coordinate Training Of Trainers for new products and organize frequent refresher trainings
  • Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance tests
  • Collect post launch feedback and design products improvements.
  • Manage internal stakeholders, and external stakeholders
  • Partners on boarding on strategic collaborations
  • Contracts negotiations with business partners for mutual benefit
  • Monitor project progress and handle any issues that arise
  • Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to the mobile team
  • Escalate any product issues in a timely fashion, in liaison with Customer facing teams (Customer care, Retail &Online)
  • Bi-weekly products update
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • BSc in Business Administration, IT or related field
  • PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus
  • At least 2-3 years of marketing experience, as a product development manager preferably in  ICT industry
Professional Knowledge
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Project and Microsoft Visio and Excel
  • An ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans
Professional Skills:
  • Proven work experience as a Products & Project Coordinator or similar role
  • Experience in project management, from conception to delivery
  • Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management
  • Strong client-facing and teamwork skills
  • Strong analytical and Problem solving skills.
  • Excellent Negotiation and Presentation skills
  • Customer focused and detail oriented
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. 


Position: Digital Communication Specialist 
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to:Marketing
 
Department: Head of Commercial Communications

Role Purpose: The job holder will be Responsible for being the key contact of the online advertising agency, the formulation and implementation of Digital Advertising: Creative Development and Execution and Production, ensuring adherence to the brand guidelines as well as well leading market intelligence online.

Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Lead in the briefing of advertising concepts for both online advertising
  • Gather and organize information through research insights and other methods for the creation of advertising campaigns.
  • Confer with section heads, the offers team and sales department counterparts to align with them on the annual, quarterly and monthly advertising needs so as to prepare the advertising agency for the same..
  • Be responsible for developing, executing and delivering the company’s digital / online marketing strategy, planning and budget to include online, new media, web, e-commerce and SEO to drive the business forwards through key marketing channels.
  • Lead in the review of technologies and exploration of new developments in the digital landscape to find ways to more effectively deliver the communication and business objectives
  • Be responsible for managing all online communications to drive leads and ensure through gap analysis, appropriate support to correct performance within cost effective targets
  • To be responsible for improving the design, usability, content and conversion points of the company website and for the promotion and growth of the company’s web and social media properties
  • Respond and react to changes within social networks and the broader web community  – functionality, etiquette, brand positioning, reporting etc
  • Monitor and present regular reports on data, trends, successes, exceptions etc
  • Direct, motivate, and monitor the mobilization of a campaign team to advance campaign goals.
  • Build high-level relationships with internal customers and the Agency in order to increase the effectiveness of Telkom’s online communication
  • Track program budgets and expenses and campaign response rates to evaluate each campaign based on program objectives, industry norms and approved spends
  • Ensure internal collaboration, team work development and implementation of key Management routines within the team.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business related field
  • 5 to 7 years hands on experience in Marketing Management and Excellent knowledge of VAS/IN deployment & product management with specific focus on mobile VAS& charging systems.
Professional Knowledge
  • Online Expertise- At the forefront with trends in all aspects of web, social media and the online environment
  • Online  Advertising- Expertise in all aspects of online advertising, GDN, Direct Buying, SEO, and other aspects
  • Active Listening- Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.
  • Time Management - Managing one's own time and the time of others.
Professional Skills:
  • Business acumen, strategic planning, project management, creativity, analytics, oral/written communication, matrix management, teambuilding and teamwork.
  • Organizational adaptation and flexibility
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.


Position: Business Intelligence Analyst
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Head of Marketing - Enterprise Division
 
Band: 2.2
 
Department: Enterprise Division 

Role Purpose: Responsible for business Intelligence, analysis and reporting that focuses on Revenue and business planning, operations improvement, and product performance in Enterprise Division.  

Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Data mining/statistical analysis to identify trends and provide business intelligence for timely and accurate decision making.
  • Ensure the integrity of enterprise data information by ensuring correct business rules are adhered to, product configurations are in line with the existing data structures to support business intelligence practice.
  • Ensure availability and integrity of customer data (usage, behavior, ARPU, etc. by Segment and product) and solve intelligence and information problems and provide insight from incomplete information.
  • Provide and articulate understanding of secondary data sources and knowledge of interoperability of data sources.
  • Writes and implements test and inspection procedures to obtain the defect information needed for analysis, and report findings from test and inspection data to management.
  • Develop an in-depth understanding of assigned product(s) ,the Customer Segment- use cases, trends  and underlying the models.
  • Tracking, management and analysis of backlog for management reporting
  • Align with Controlling team in Finance department during the monthly closure to make sure the business trends are properly reported
  • Analyze and share with product managers and management any unusual business trends on sales and usage of the Enterpise products.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Finance or  related field from a recognized institution 
  • Experience in similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)
Professional Knowledge
  • Knowledge of database applications, spread sheet design.
  • Work experience in a data-warehousing, ETL, data analysis, business intelligence.
Professional Skills:
  • Creative and innovative
  • Good communication skills
  • Deliver results and meet strict deadlines
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Relationship management skills
  • Strong planning, organization and time management skills
  • Proactive, demonstrates initiative
  • Attention to detail
  • Drive to get it done
  • Customer orientation
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. 


Position: Territory Sales Manager  
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to:Regional Sales Manager
 
Department:Mobile Sales

Role Purpose: This position is responsible for understanding and developing assigned territory to maximize and grow revenue and profits through effective management of TKL partners and selling of TKL products and services to existing customers and acquiring new business in the assigned area.

This is by effective retail channel development to ensure availability and visibility of TKL products in the retail channel through efficient retailer engagement.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

1. Grow Sales
  • Within the assigned Area he/she will ensure sales growth by developing innovative ways of increasing/growing airtime sales at the Point of Purchase; Value added services and connections by ensuring availability of the company products at all times within the area of Accountability; Generating and analyzing qualitative performance of the business.
2. Distribution                        
  • Effective implementation of distribution strategy in the trade to achieve availability and grow sales within the assigned area; 
  • Follow through documented and actual implementation of trade distribution routines as per business Distribution Strategy/objectives; 
  • Attainment of Outlet Penetration (No. of new outlets including Non Traditional Channels); Attainment of Communicated agreed targets; 
  • Adherence and completion of Daily, monthly trade routes and attainment of distribution service targets.
3. Sales Targets and Routines/ Processes
  • Achievement of the area’s Monthly, Quarterly, Semi Annually or Annual sales targets. 
  • Ensure internal collaboration, team work development and implementation of key Management and sales routines; Airtime Usage and Sales; 
  • Subscriber acquisition/connection, Implementation and adoption of approved market routines in the Area of accountability.
4. Development of sales programs and branding
  • Prepare, plan and execute Area Sales programs aimed at market penetration, availability of the company products and services at all time and ensure shops are well branded according to Telkom Kenya  brand guidelines in order to create awareness & ensure that stores are well stocked and sell at recommended sales prices; 
  • Documented and approved Monthly/Quarterly territory Plans aligned to the Area Business Plan; 
  • Effective executed sales programs in the Area as per targets set in the plan (number and Quality/Results of promotions/Road shows held).
Academic/ Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or related field from a recognized Institution.
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in customer service, sales management or trade execution.
Professional Knowledge
  • Should be able to demonstrate experience in brand management and high level knowledge of the sponsorship environment
  • Should be able to demonstrate understanding of the role of sponsorship to deliver commercial and brand objectives
  • Knowledge of ethics and corporate governance ethos
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • Capacity to propose solutions, make advices
Professional Skills:
  • Good knowledge of different handsets and their performances, modern communication techniques: mobile fax, data transmissions
  • Representing/Selling the company products to dealers, retailers; Implementing/Coordinating sales initiatives; Influencing/Advising customers on company products & services
  • Problem solving/Designing solutions to sales related issues arising in the course of work to the satisfaction of customers; Planning route plans, sales promos & initiatives;
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only. 


Position: Product Manager - Voice
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Head of Offers
 
Department:Marketing

Role Purpose: The Job Holder Will Drive the Prepaid Voice Revenues and Achieve Set targets. He/she will also go to Market Execution of the Voice Products.

Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Achievement of set targets on the Prepaid Voice products through innovative offers and campaigns
  • Alignment of prepaid products to ensure optimal profitability while remaining competitive in the market.
  • Timely execution and follow through of offers and campaigns within the products portfolio
  • Proposing the proper actions to deliver the business objectives (revenues, subscriber base, churn..) on all aspects of the marketing mix
  • Pricing, whether permanent prices or promotional prices
  • Constant liaison with other stakeholders (Marketing P&S development, Customer Care, Sales, commercial communication) to ensure that the products are working according to specifications and follow-up of problems identified and their resolution
  • Internal customers training, design of product briefs, diffusions
  • Define the products matrix with the positioning of the mobile voice products & services for the company’s priority segments
  • For each product, establish the marketing mix: product, pricing, communication plan, distribution plan
  • Communication plan and briefs to the communication agency
  • Go to market plan: distribution channels to be used, animations and promotional plans in liaison with the sales team
  • Launch plans: internal training and awareness, regulatory approval, communication and PR plans for launch, sales objectives per channel
  • Present and analyze a weekly dashboard of business mobile voice performance, trend and gap analysis, as well as a follow-up of the marketing actions plan.
  • Market and competitor bench marking
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • BSc in Business Administration, IT or related field
  • PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus
  • At least 2-3 years of marketing experience, as a product development manager preferably in  ICT industry
Professional Knowledge
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Project, Microsoft Visio and Excel.
  • Ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans
Professional Skills:
  • Proven work experience as a Products & Project Coordinator or similar role
  • Experience in project management, from conception to delivery
  • Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management
  • Strong client-facing and teamwork skills
  • Strong analytical and Problem solving skills.
  • Excellent Negotiation and Presentation skills
  • Customer focused and detail oriented


Position: Product Manager - Enterprise Mobility
 
Region: Nairobi
 
Reporting to: Head of Marketing - Enterprise Division
 
Band: 3
 
Department: Enterprise Division 

Role Purpose: Responsible for the EMM Product and Solutions Portfolio to include Mobile Postpaid, Voice and Postpaid Data, VAS and Machine-to-Machine services for the Enterprise Business segments. 

Also responsible for developing, launching and life cycle management of Mobile Enterprise Solutions Portfolio and following execution of various marketing actions to deliver business objectives.

Key Duties and Responsibilities
  • Achievement of set targets on the mobile products through innovative offers and campaigns
  • Alignment of mobile products to ensure optimal profitability while remaining competitive in the market.
  • Timely execution and follow through of offers and campaigns within the products portfolio
  • Constant liaison with other stakeholders (Marketing P&S development, Customer Care, Sales, commercial communication) to ensure that the products are working according to specifications and follow-up of problems identified and their resolution
  • Frequent market visits to the Retail outlets, customer care centers & customer visits to ensure products rolled out are well understood and customers queries timely responded to
  • Define the segment/products matrix with the positioning of mobile products & services for the company’s enterprise segment
  • For each product, establish the marketing mix: product, pricing, communication plan, distribution plan
  • Produce and present pre-opportunity studies for new P&S: market and revenues assessment, customer needs and value proposition, high-level product description.
  • Produce and present opportunity studies with detailed functional product description and customer journey as well as a full business plan
Academic / Professional Qualifications
  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or IT related field from a recognized institution 
  • Experience in similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)
Professional Knowledge
  • Business-minded with strong abilities to design and drive revenue-generating initiatives
  • Strong coordination skills, to be able to efficiently follow-up actions plans involving several stakeholders
  • Ability to build strong working relationships at all levels of the organization both within Marketing function as well as outside (Sales, Finance, etc.)
  • Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills required to communicate analysis, findings and recommendations to internal customers
  • Highly organized, conscientious and detail oriented.
Professional Skills:
  • Strong market perception and understanding to select actions with the highest chances of success and growth
  • Good knowledge of product marketing basics: marketing mix, exploiting market research materials
  • A previous experience in retail sales is a plus
  • Advanced PowerPoint and Excel skills
  • Excellent communication / presentation skills (oral & written)
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
 
Application should be sent by latest  31st July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees. 

Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

