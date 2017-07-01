Massive Recruitment in Telkom Kenya

Massive Recruitment in Telkom KenyaJobs and Careers 13:44
Position: Advertising Specialist
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Head of Commercial Communications
Band: 3
Department: Marketing
Role Purpose: Responsible for being the key contact of the advertising agency, the formulation and implementation of Above and Below the Line Advertising: Creative Development and Execution and Production, ensuring adherence to the brand guidelines as well as well segmented communication of the core messaging.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Lead in the
briefing of advertising concepts for both above and below the line advertising
- Inspect layouts and
advertising copy and edit scripts, audio and video tapes, and other
promotional material for adherence to specifications.
- Confer with section
heads, the offers team and sales department counterparts to align with
them on the annual, quarterly and monthly advertising needs so as to
prepare the advertising agency for the same
- Build high-level
relationships with internal customers and the Agency in order to increase
Telkom market share
- Manage the status
of advertising Work in Progress to ensure that all jobs meet their briefs
and are delivered within specified timelines
- Formulate plans to
extend business with established accounts and to transact business as
agent for advertising accounts.
- Plans and deploys
various stand alone and combined Communication Solutions encompassing all
revenue channels and segments.
- Assemble and
communicate with a strong, diverse coalition of organizations and/or
public figures, securing their cooperation, support and action, to further
campaign goals.
- Prepare budgets and
submit estimates for program costs as part of campaign plan development.
- Plan and prepare
advertising and promotional material to increase sales of products or
services, working with customers, company officials, sales departments and
advertising agencies.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
in Marketing or Business related field from a recognized institution
- 5 to 7 years hands
on experience in Marketing Management and Excellent knowledge of VAS/IN
deployment & product management with specific focus on mobile VAS&
charging systems
Professional Knowledge
- Active Listening -
Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to
understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not
interrupting at inappropriate times.
- Critical Thinking -
Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of
alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
- Time Management -
Managing one's own time and the time of others.
Professional Skills:
- Business acumen,
strategic planning, project management, creativity, analytics,
oral/written communication, matrix management, team building and teamwork.
- Organizational
adaptation and flexibility
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
Position: Prepaid Product Development Manager
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Head of Products and Services
Department: Marketing
Role Purpose: To job holder will Drive E2E product development processes for products, processes and initiatives from concept through to post launch.
He/she will also Drive mobile revenues by ensuring products rolled out achieve business targets, enhance customer experience and are cost effective.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and define
Mobile requirements for products rollout
- Evaluate and
resolve technical feasibility and design optimization
- Ensure that the
marketing requirements are understood by the delivery teams – Technology
and external vendors
- Drive in the tender
process for critical marketing projects
- Research and
monitor existing customer base and industry developments and identify
potential new product opportunities
- Coordinate E2E
product development process, using the approved process
- Ensure all products
are properly documented, processes are defined and cascaded to all teams
internally
- Develop test plans,
coordinate end user tests (UATs) to ensure the functional requirements are
met
- Prepare product
board briefs ,Design and develop business cases, in coordination with the
Finance team
- Training - coordinate
Training Of Trainers for new products and organize frequent refresher
trainings
- Ensure standards
and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance tests
- Collect post launch
feedback and design products improvements.
- Manage internal stakeholders,
and external stakeholders
- Partners on
boarding on strategic collaborations
- Contracts
negotiations with business partners for mutual benefit
- Monitor project
progress and handle any issues that arise
- Act as the point of
contact and communicate project status to the mobile team
- Escalate any
product issues in a timely fashion, in liaison with Customer facing teams
(Customer care, Retail &Online)
- Bi-weekly products
update
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- BSc in Business
Administration, IT or related field
- PMP / PRINCE2
certification is a plus
- At least 2-3 years
of marketing experience, as a product development manager preferably
in ICT industry
Professional Knowledge
- Strong working
knowledge of Microsoft Project and Microsoft Visio and Excel
- An ability to
prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans
Professional Skills:
- Proven work
experience as a Products & Project Coordinator or similar role
- Experience in
project management, from conception to delivery
- Solid organizational
skills, including multitasking and time-management
- Strong
client-facing and teamwork skills
- Strong analytical
and Problem solving skills.
- Excellent
Negotiation and Presentation skills
- Customer focused
and detail oriented
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
Position: Digital Communication Specialist
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to:Marketing
Department: Head of Commercial Communications
Role Purpose: The job holder will be Responsible for being the key contact of the online advertising agency, the formulation and implementation of Digital Advertising: Creative Development and Execution and Production, ensuring adherence to the brand guidelines as well as well leading market intelligence online.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Lead in the
briefing of advertising concepts for both online advertising
- Gather and organize
information through research insights and other methods for the creation
of advertising campaigns.
- Confer with section
heads, the offers team and sales department counterparts to align with
them on the annual, quarterly and monthly advertising needs so as to
prepare the advertising agency for the same..
- Be responsible for
developing, executing and delivering the company’s digital / online
marketing strategy, planning and budget to include online, new media, web,
e-commerce and SEO to drive the business forwards through key marketing
channels.
- Lead in the review
of technologies and exploration of new developments in the digital
landscape to find ways to more effectively deliver the communication and
business objectives
- Be responsible for
managing all online communications to drive leads and ensure through gap
analysis, appropriate support to correct performance within cost effective
targets
- To be responsible
for improving the design, usability, content and conversion points of the
company website and for the promotion and growth of the company’s web and
social media properties
- Respond and react
to changes within social networks and the broader web community –
functionality, etiquette, brand positioning, reporting etc
- Monitor and present
regular reports on data, trends, successes, exceptions etc
- Direct, motivate,
and monitor the mobilization of a campaign team to advance campaign goals.
- Build high-level
relationships with internal customers and the Agency in order to increase
the effectiveness of Telkom’s online communication
- Track program
budgets and expenses and campaign response rates to evaluate each campaign
based on program objectives, industry norms and approved spends
- Ensure internal
collaboration, team work development and implementation of key Management
routines within the team.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
in Marketing or Business related field
- 5 to 7 years hands
on experience in Marketing Management and Excellent knowledge of VAS/IN
deployment & product management with specific focus on mobile VAS&
charging systems.
Professional Knowledge
- Online Expertise-
At the forefront with trends in all aspects of web, social media and the
online environment
- Online
Advertising- Expertise in all aspects of online advertising, GDN, Direct
Buying, SEO, and other aspects
- Active Listening-
Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to
understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not
interrupting at inappropriate times.
- Time Management -
Managing one's own time and the time of others.
Professional Skills:
- Business acumen,
strategic planning, project management, creativity, analytics,
oral/written communication, matrix management, teambuilding and teamwork.
- Organizational
adaptation and flexibility
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
Position: Business Intelligence Analyst
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Head of Marketing - Enterprise Division
Band: 2.2
Department: Enterprise Division
Role Purpose: Responsible for business Intelligence, analysis and reporting that focuses on Revenue and business planning, operations improvement, and product performance in Enterprise Division.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Data
mining/statistical analysis to identify trends and provide business
intelligence for timely and accurate decision making.
- Ensure the
integrity of enterprise data information by ensuring correct business
rules are adhered to, product configurations are in line with the existing
data structures to support business intelligence practice.
- Ensure availability
and integrity of customer data (usage, behavior, ARPU, etc. by Segment and
product) and solve intelligence and information problems and provide
insight from incomplete information.
- Provide and
articulate understanding of secondary data sources and knowledge of
interoperability of data sources.
- Writes and
implements test and inspection procedures to obtain the defect information
needed for analysis, and report findings from test and inspection data to
management.
- Develop an in-depth
understanding of assigned product(s) ,the Customer Segment- use cases,
trends and underlying the models.
- Tracking,
management and analysis of backlog for management reporting
- Align with
Controlling team in Finance department during the monthly closure to make
sure the business trends are properly reported
- Analyze and share
with product managers and management any unusual business trends on sales
and usage of the Enterpise products.
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
in Business Management, Finance or related field from a recognized
institution
- Experience in
similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)
Professional Knowledge
- Knowledge of
database applications, spread sheet design.
- Work experience in
a data-warehousing, ETL, data analysis, business intelligence.
Professional Skills:
- Creative and
innovative
- Good communication
skills
- Deliver results and
meet strict deadlines
- Ability to work
under pressure
- Relationship
management skills
- Strong planning,
organization and time management skills
- Proactive,
demonstrates initiative
- Attention to detail
- Drive to get it
done
- Customer
orientation
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
Position: Territory Sales Manager
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to:Regional Sales Manager
Department:Mobile Sales
Role Purpose: This position is responsible for understanding and developing assigned territory to maximize and grow revenue and profits through effective management of TKL partners and selling of TKL products and services to existing customers and acquiring new business in the assigned area.
This is by effective retail channel development to ensure availability and visibility of TKL products in the retail channel through efficient retailer engagement.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
1. Grow Sales
- Within the assigned
Area he/she will ensure sales growth by developing innovative ways of
increasing/growing airtime sales at the Point of Purchase; Value added
services and connections by ensuring availability of the company products
at all times within the area of Accountability; Generating and analyzing
qualitative performance of the business.
2. Distribution
- Effective
implementation of distribution strategy in the trade to achieve
availability and grow sales within the assigned area;
- Follow through
documented and actual implementation of trade distribution routines as per
business Distribution Strategy/objectives;
- Attainment of
Outlet Penetration (No. of new outlets including Non Traditional
Channels); Attainment of Communicated agreed targets;
- Adherence and
completion of Daily, monthly trade routes and attainment of distribution
service targets.
3. Sales Targets and Routines/ Processes
- Achievement of the
area’s Monthly, Quarterly, Semi Annually or Annual sales targets.
- Ensure internal
collaboration, team work development and implementation of key Management
and sales routines; Airtime Usage and Sales;
- Subscriber
acquisition/connection, Implementation and adoption of approved market
routines in the Area of accountability.
4. Development of sales programs and branding
- Prepare, plan and
execute Area Sales programs aimed at market penetration, availability of
the company products and services at all time and ensure shops are well
branded according to Telkom Kenya brand guidelines in order to
create awareness & ensure that stores are well stocked and sell at
recommended sales prices;
- Documented and approved
Monthly/Quarterly territory Plans aligned to the Area Business Plan;
- Effective executed
sales programs in the Area as per targets set in the plan (number and
Quality/Results of promotions/Road shows held).
Academic/ Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
in Commerce or related field from a recognized Institution.
- Minimum of 2 years’
experience in customer service, sales management or trade execution.
Professional Knowledge
- Should be able to
demonstrate experience in brand management and high level knowledge of the
sponsorship environment
- Should be able to
demonstrate understanding of the role of sponsorship to deliver commercial
and brand objectives
- Knowledge of ethics
and corporate governance ethos
- Strong
communication and presentation skills
- Capacity to propose
solutions, make advices
Professional Skills:
- Good knowledge of
different handsets and their performances, modern communication
techniques: mobile fax, data transmissions
- Representing/Selling
the company products to dealers, retailers; Implementing/Coordinating
sales initiatives; Influencing/Advising customers on company products
& services
- Problem
solving/Designing solutions to sales related issues arising in the course
of work to the satisfaction of customers; Planning route plans, sales
promos & initiatives;
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
Position: Product Manager - Voice
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Head of Offers
Department:Marketing
Role Purpose: The Job Holder Will Drive the Prepaid Voice Revenues and Achieve Set targets. He/she will also go to Market Execution of the Voice Products.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Achievement of set
targets on the Prepaid Voice products through innovative offers and
campaigns
- Alignment of
prepaid products to ensure optimal profitability while remaining
competitive in the market.
- Timely execution
and follow through of offers and campaigns within the products portfolio
- Proposing the
proper actions to deliver the business objectives (revenues, subscriber
base, churn..) on all aspects of the marketing mix
- Pricing, whether
permanent prices or promotional prices
- Constant liaison
with other stakeholders (Marketing P&S development, Customer Care,
Sales, commercial communication) to ensure that the products are working
according to specifications and follow-up of problems identified and their
resolution
- Internal customers
training, design of product briefs, diffusions
- Define the products
matrix with the positioning of the mobile voice products & services
for the company’s priority segments
- For each product,
establish the marketing mix: product, pricing, communication plan,
distribution plan
- Communication plan
and briefs to the communication agency
- Go to market plan:
distribution channels to be used, animations and promotional plans in
liaison with the sales team
- Launch plans:
internal training and awareness, regulatory approval, communication and PR
plans for launch, sales objectives per channel
- Present and analyze
a weekly dashboard of business mobile voice performance, trend and gap
analysis, as well as a follow-up of the marketing actions plan.
- Market and
competitor bench marking
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- BSc in Business
Administration, IT or related field
- PMP / PRINCE2
certification is a plus
- At least 2-3 years
of marketing experience, as a product development manager preferably
in ICT industry
Professional Knowledge
- Strong working
knowledge of Microsoft Project, Microsoft Visio and Excel.
- Ability to prepare
and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans
Professional Skills:
- Proven work
experience as a Products & Project Coordinator or similar role
- Experience in
project management, from conception to delivery
- Solid
organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management
- Strong client-facing
and teamwork skills
- Strong analytical
and Problem solving skills.
- Excellent
Negotiation and Presentation skills
- Customer focused
and detail oriented
Position: Product Manager - Enterprise Mobility
Region: Nairobi
Reporting to: Head of Marketing - Enterprise Division
Band: 3
Department: Enterprise Division
Role Purpose: Responsible for the EMM Product and Solutions Portfolio to include Mobile Postpaid, Voice and Postpaid Data, VAS and Machine-to-Machine services for the Enterprise Business segments.
Also responsible for developing, launching and life cycle management of Mobile Enterprise Solutions Portfolio and following execution of various marketing actions to deliver business objectives.
Key Duties and Responsibilities
- Achievement of set
targets on the mobile products through innovative offers and campaigns
- Alignment of mobile
products to ensure optimal profitability while remaining competitive in
the market.
- Timely execution
and follow through of offers and campaigns within the products portfolio
- Constant liaison
with other stakeholders (Marketing P&S development, Customer Care,
Sales, commercial communication) to ensure that the products are working
according to specifications and follow-up of problems identified and their
resolution
- Frequent market
visits to the Retail outlets, customer care centers & customer visits
to ensure products rolled out are well understood and customers queries
timely responded to
- Define the
segment/products matrix with the positioning of mobile products & services
for the company’s enterprise segment
- For each product,
establish the marketing mix: product, pricing, communication plan,
distribution plan
- Produce and present
pre-opportunity studies for new P&S: market and revenues assessment,
customer needs and value proposition, high-level product description.
- Produce and present
opportunity studies with detailed functional product description and
customer journey as well as a full business plan
Academic / Professional Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree
in Marketing or IT related field from a recognized institution
- Experience in
similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)
Professional Knowledge
- Business-minded
with strong abilities to design and drive revenue-generating initiatives
- Strong coordination
skills, to be able to efficiently follow-up actions plans involving
several stakeholders
- Ability to build
strong working relationships at all levels of the organization both within
Marketing function as well as outside (Sales, Finance, etc.)
- Excellent written,
verbal and presentation skills required to communicate analysis, findings
and recommendations to internal customers
- Highly organized,
conscientious and detail oriented.
Professional Skills:
- Strong market
perception and understanding to select actions with the highest chances of
success and growth
- Good knowledge of
product marketing basics: marketing mix, exploiting market research
materials
- A previous
experience in retail sales is a plus
- Advanced PowerPoint
and Excel skills
- Excellent
communication / presentation skills (oral & written)
This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.
If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.
Application should be sent by latest 31st July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.
Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.