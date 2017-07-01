Massive Recruitment in Telkom Kenya

Telkom



Position: Advertising Specialist



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Head of Commercial Communications



Band: 3



Department: Marketing

Role Purpose: Responsible for being the key contact of the advertising agency, the formulation and implementation of Above and Below the Line Advertising: Creative Development and Execution and Production, ensuring adherence to the brand guidelines as well as well segmented communication of the core messaging.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Lead in the briefing of advertising concepts for both above and below the line advertising

Inspect layouts and advertising copy and edit scripts, audio and video tapes, and other promotional material for adherence to specifications.

Confer with section heads, the offers team and sales department counterparts to align with them on the annual, quarterly and monthly advertising needs so as to prepare the advertising agency for the same

Build high-level relationships with internal customers and the Agency in order to increase Telkom market share

Manage the status of advertising Work in Progress to ensure that all jobs meet their briefs and are delivered within specified timelines

Formulate plans to extend business with established accounts and to transact business as agent for advertising accounts.

Plans and deploys various stand alone and combined Communication Solutions encompassing all revenue channels and segments.

Assemble and communicate with a strong, diverse coalition of organizations and/or public figures, securing their cooperation, support and action, to further campaign goals.

Prepare budgets and submit estimates for program costs as part of campaign plan development.

Plan and prepare advertising and promotional material to increase sales of products or services, working with customers, company officials, sales departments and advertising agencies.

Academic / Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or Business related field from a recognized institution

5 to 7 years hands on experience in Marketing Management and Excellent knowledge of VAS/IN deployment & product management with specific focus on mobile VAS& charging systems

Professional Knowledge

Active Listening - Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.

Critical Thinking - Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Time Management - Managing one's own time and the time of others.

Professional Skills:

Business acumen, strategic planning, project management, creativity, analytics, oral/written communication, matrix management, team building and teamwork.

Organizational adaptation and flexibility

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.









Position: Prepaid Product Development Manager



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Head of Products and Services



Department: Marketing



Role Purpose: To job holder will Drive E2E product development processes for products, processes and initiatives from concept through to post launch.







He/she will also Drive mobile revenues by ensuring products rolled out achieve business targets, enhance customer experience and are cost effective.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and define Mobile requirements for products rollout

Evaluate and resolve technical feasibility and design optimization

Ensure that the marketing requirements are understood by the delivery teams – Technology and external vendors

Drive in the tender process for critical marketing projects

Research and monitor existing customer base and industry developments and identify potential new product opportunities

Coordinate E2E product development process, using the approved process

Ensure all products are properly documented, processes are defined and cascaded to all teams internally

Develop test plans, coordinate end user tests (UATs) to ensure the functional requirements are met

Prepare product board briefs ,Design and develop business cases, in coordination with the Finance team

Training - coordinate Training Of Trainers for new products and organize frequent refresher trainings

Ensure standards and requirements are met through conducting quality assurance tests

Collect post launch feedback and design products improvements.

Manage internal stakeholders, and external stakeholders

Partners on boarding on strategic collaborations

Contracts negotiations with business partners for mutual benefit

Monitor project progress and handle any issues that arise

Act as the point of contact and communicate project status to the mobile team

Escalate any product issues in a timely fashion, in liaison with Customer facing teams (Customer care, Retail &Online)

Bi-weekly products update

Academic / Professional Qualifications

BSc in Business Administration, IT or related field

PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus

At least 2-3 years of marketing experience, as a product development manager preferably in ICT industry

Professional Knowledge

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Project and Microsoft Visio and Excel

An ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans

Professional Skills:

Proven work experience as a Products & Project Coordinator or similar role

Experience in project management, from conception to delivery

Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management

Strong client-facing and teamwork skills

Strong analytical and Problem solving skills.

Excellent Negotiation and Presentation skills

Customer focused and detail oriented

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.









Position: Digital Communication Specialist



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Marketing



Department: Head of Commercial Communications



Role Purpose: The job holder will be Responsible for being the key contact of the online advertising agency, the formulation and implementation of Digital Advertising: Creative Development and Execution and Production, ensuring adherence to the brand guidelines as well as well leading market intelligence online.





Key Duties and Responsibilities

Lead in the briefing of advertising concepts for both online advertising

Gather and organize information through research insights and other methods for the creation of advertising campaigns.

Confer with section heads, the offers team and sales department counterparts to align with them on the annual, quarterly and monthly advertising needs so as to prepare the advertising agency for the same..

Be responsible for developing, executing and delivering the company’s digital / online marketing strategy, planning and budget to include online, new media, web, e-commerce and SEO to drive the business forwards through key marketing channels.

Lead in the review of technologies and exploration of new developments in the digital landscape to find ways to more effectively deliver the communication and business objectives

Be responsible for managing all online communications to drive leads and ensure through gap analysis, appropriate support to correct performance within cost effective targets

To be responsible for improving the design, usability, content and conversion points of the company website and for the promotion and growth of the company’s web and social media properties

Respond and react to changes within social networks and the broader web community – functionality, etiquette, brand positioning, reporting etc

Monitor and present regular reports on data, trends, successes, exceptions etc

Direct, motivate, and monitor the mobilization of a campaign team to advance campaign goals.

Build high-level relationships with internal customers and the Agency in order to increase the effectiveness of Telkom’s online communication

Track program budgets and expenses and campaign response rates to evaluate each campaign based on program objectives, industry norms and approved spends

Ensure internal collaboration, team work development and implementation of key Management routines within the team.

Academic / Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business related field

5 to 7 years hands on experience in Marketing Management and Excellent knowledge of VAS/IN deployment & product management with specific focus on mobile VAS& charging systems.

Professional Knowledge

Online Expertise- At the forefront with trends in all aspects of web, social media and the online environment

Online Advertising- Expertise in all aspects of online advertising, GDN, Direct Buying, SEO, and other aspects

Active Listening- Giving full attention to what other people are saying, taking time to understand the points being made, asking questions as appropriate, and not interrupting at inappropriate times.

Time Management - Managing one's own time and the time of others.

Professional Skills:

Business acumen, strategic planning, project management, creativity, analytics, oral/written communication, matrix management, teambuilding and teamwork.

Organizational adaptation and flexibility

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.









Position: Business Intelligence Analyst



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Head of Marketing - Enterprise Division



Band: 2.2



Department: Enterprise Division





Role Purpose: Responsible for business Intelligence, analysis and reporting that focuses on Revenue and business planning, operations improvement, and product performance in Enterprise Division.





Key Duties and Responsibilities

Data mining/statistical analysis to identify trends and provide business intelligence for timely and accurate decision making.

Ensure the integrity of enterprise data information by ensuring correct business rules are adhered to, product configurations are in line with the existing data structures to support business intelligence practice.

Ensure availability and integrity of customer data (usage, behavior, ARPU, etc. by Segment and product) and solve intelligence and information problems and provide insight from incomplete information.

Provide and articulate understanding of secondary data sources and knowledge of interoperability of data sources.

Writes and implements test and inspection procedures to obtain the defect information needed for analysis, and report findings from test and inspection data to management.

Develop an in-depth understanding of assigned product(s) ,the Customer Segment- use cases, trends and underlying the models.

Tracking, management and analysis of backlog for management reporting

Align with Controlling team in Finance department during the monthly closure to make sure the business trends are properly reported

Analyze and share with product managers and management any unusual business trends on sales and usage of the Enterpise products.

Academic / Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management, Finance or related field from a recognized institution

Experience in similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)

Professional Knowledge

Knowledge of database applications, spread sheet design.

Work experience in a data-warehousing, ETL, data analysis, business intelligence.

Professional Skills:

Creative and innovative

Good communication skills

Deliver results and meet strict deadlines

Ability to work under pressure

Relationship management skills

Strong planning, organization and time management skills

Proactive, demonstrates initiative

Attention to detail

Drive to get it done

Customer orientation

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.







Position: Territory Sales Manager



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Regional Sales Manager



Department: Mobile Sales



Role Purpose: This position is responsible for understanding and developing assigned territory to maximize and grow revenue and profits through effective management of TKL partners and selling of TKL products and services to existing customers and acquiring new business in the assigned area.





This is by effective retail channel development to ensure availability and visibility of TKL products in the retail channel through efficient retailer engagement.



Key Duties and Responsibilities



1. Grow Sales

Within the assigned Area he/she will ensure sales growth by developing innovative ways of increasing/growing airtime sales at the Point of Purchase; Value added services and connections by ensuring availability of the company products at all times within the area of Accountability; Generating and analyzing qualitative performance of the business.

2. Distribution

Effective implementation of distribution strategy in the trade to achieve availability and grow sales within the assigned area;

Follow through documented and actual implementation of trade distribution routines as per business Distribution Strategy/objectives;

Attainment of Outlet Penetration (No. of new outlets including Non Traditional Channels); Attainment of Communicated agreed targets;

Adherence and completion of Daily, monthly trade routes and attainment of distribution service targets.

3. Sales Targets and Routines/ Processes

Achievement of the area’s Monthly, Quarterly, Semi Annually or Annual sales targets.

Ensure internal collaboration, team work development and implementation of key Management and sales routines; Airtime Usage and Sales;

Subscriber acquisition/connection, Implementation and adoption of approved market routines in the Area of accountability.

4. Development of sales programs and branding

Prepare, plan and execute Area Sales programs aimed at market penetration, availability of the company products and services at all time and ensure shops are well branded according to Telkom Kenya brand guidelines in order to create awareness & ensure that stores are well stocked and sell at recommended sales prices;

Documented and approved Monthly/Quarterly territory Plans aligned to the Area Business Plan;

Effective executed sales programs in the Area as per targets set in the plan (number and Quality/Results of promotions/Road shows held).

Academic/ Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or related field from a recognized Institution.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in customer service, sales management or trade execution.

Professional Knowledge

Should be able to demonstrate experience in brand management and high level knowledge of the sponsorship environment

Should be able to demonstrate understanding of the role of sponsorship to deliver commercial and brand objectives

Knowledge of ethics and corporate governance ethos

Strong communication and presentation skills

Capacity to propose solutions, make advices

Professional Skills:

Good knowledge of different handsets and their performances, modern communication techniques: mobile fax, data transmissions

Representing/Selling the company products to dealers, retailers; Implementing/Coordinating sales initiatives; Influencing/Advising customers on company products & services

Problem solving/Designing solutions to sales related issues arising in the course of work to the satisfaction of customers; Planning route plans, sales promos & initiatives;

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.









Position: Product Manager - Voice



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Head of Offers



Department: Marketing



Role Purpose: The Job Holder Will Drive the Prepaid Voice Revenues and Achieve Set targets. He/she will also go to Market Execution of the Voice Products.





Key Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of set targets on the Prepaid Voice products through innovative offers and campaigns

Alignment of prepaid products to ensure optimal profitability while remaining competitive in the market.

Timely execution and follow through of offers and campaigns within the products portfolio

Proposing the proper actions to deliver the business objectives (revenues, subscriber base, churn..) on all aspects of the marketing mix

Pricing, whether permanent prices or promotional prices

Constant liaison with other stakeholders (Marketing P&S development, Customer Care, Sales, commercial communication) to ensure that the products are working according to specifications and follow-up of problems identified and their resolution

Internal customers training, design of product briefs, diffusions

Define the products matrix with the positioning of the mobile voice products & services for the company’s priority segments

For each product, establish the marketing mix: product, pricing, communication plan, distribution plan

Communication plan and briefs to the communication agency

Go to market plan: distribution channels to be used, animations and promotional plans in liaison with the sales team

Launch plans: internal training and awareness, regulatory approval, communication and PR plans for launch, sales objectives per channel

Present and analyze a weekly dashboard of business mobile voice performance, trend and gap analysis, as well as a follow-up of the marketing actions plan.

Market and competitor bench marking

Academic / Professional Qualifications

BSc in Business Administration, IT or related field

PMP / PRINCE2 certification is a plus

At least 2-3 years of marketing experience, as a product development manager preferably in ICT industry

Professional Knowledge

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Project, Microsoft Visio and Excel.

Ability to prepare and interpret flowcharts, schedules and step-by-step action plans

Professional Skills:

Proven work experience as a Products & Project Coordinator or similar role

Experience in project management, from conception to delivery

Solid organizational skills, including multitasking and time-management

Strong client-facing and teamwork skills

Strong analytical and Problem solving skills.

Excellent Negotiation and Presentation skills

Customer focused and detail oriented









Position: Product Manager - Enterprise Mobility



Region: Nairobi



Reporting to: Head of Marketing - Enterprise Division



Band: 3



Department: Enterprise Division





Role Purpose: Responsible for the EMM Product and Solutions Portfolio to include Mobile Postpaid, Voice and Postpaid Data, VAS and Machine-to-Machine services for the Enterprise Business segments.





Also responsible for developing, launching and life cycle management of Mobile Enterprise Solutions Portfolio and following execution of various marketing actions to deliver business objectives.



Key Duties and Responsibilities

Achievement of set targets on the mobile products through innovative offers and campaigns

Alignment of mobile products to ensure optimal profitability while remaining competitive in the market.

Timely execution and follow through of offers and campaigns within the products portfolio

Constant liaison with other stakeholders (Marketing P&S development, Customer Care, Sales, commercial communication) to ensure that the products are working according to specifications and follow-up of problems identified and their resolution

Frequent market visits to the Retail outlets, customer care centers & customer visits to ensure products rolled out are well understood and customers queries timely responded to

Define the segment/products matrix with the positioning of mobile products & services for the company’s enterprise segment

For each product, establish the marketing mix: product, pricing, communication plan, distribution plan

Produce and present pre-opportunity studies for new P&S: market and revenues assessment, customer needs and value proposition, high-level product description.

Produce and present opportunity studies with detailed functional product description and customer journey as well as a full business plan

Academic / Professional Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or IT related field from a recognized institution

Experience in similar position from a reputable organization (minimum 5+ years)

Professional Knowledge

Business-minded with strong abilities to design and drive revenue-generating initiatives

Strong coordination skills, to be able to efficiently follow-up actions plans involving several stakeholders

Ability to build strong working relationships at all levels of the organization both within Marketing function as well as outside (Sales, Finance, etc.)

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills required to communicate analysis, findings and recommendations to internal customers

Highly organized, conscientious and detail oriented.

Professional Skills:

Strong market perception and understanding to select actions with the highest chances of success and growth

Good knowledge of product marketing basics: marketing mix, exploiting market research materials

A previous experience in retail sales is a plus

Advanced PowerPoint and Excel skills

Excellent communication / presentation skills (oral & written)

This position is open to Kenyan citizens only.





If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.



Application should be sent by latest 31st July 2017, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.





Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field.