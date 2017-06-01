Massive Recruitment in Embu University, Kenya

Assistant Sports & Games Officer

GRADE A/B (Ref: UoEm/AGO/6/17)

Qualifications

· Applicants for this position must be holders of a KCSE C or KCE Div. III and above and a Diploma in Coaching or Sports Administration or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. Inaddition, the applicants must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ post qualification work experience in coaching or sports administration preferably in an institution of higher learning;

· Possess at least two (2) specific sport federation coaching certificates for;

· Football, Hockey and Rugby

· Basketball, Handball and Volleyball;

· Demonstrate ability to train and coach the two sports at National level; and

· Hold a valid first-aid certificate.





Housekeeper

(Ref: UoEm/HSK/6/17)

Qualifications

· Applicants for this position must be holders of a KCSE C+ or KCE Div. II and above and a Bachelor’s degree in Institutional Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. In addition, the applicants must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ post qualification work experience house keeping preferably in an institution of higher learning;

· Demonstrate good communication skills, problem Solving skills and report writing skills; and

· Show evidence of computer literacy.

· Those with a Higher National Diploma in Institutional Management or equivalent qualification will also be considered.





Public Relations and Communication Officer

(Re-advertised) Ref: UoEm/PRO/6/17

Applicants for this position must be holders of a Master’s degree in Mass Communication,Journalism, Public Relations or its equivalent from a recognized University.

Qualifications

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ relevant post qualification work experience in a busy

· Public Relations office preferably at an institution of higher learning;

· Have experience in developing and implementing effective public relations andcommunications strategies;

· Have excellent analytical, interpretative, report writing and verbal presentation skills;

· Be a team player with excellent interpersonal, organizational and communication skill with, strong attention to details;

· Have proven ability to innovate, implement and optimize public relations and marketing strategies; and

· Have proven track record of being able to develop and implement a campaign strategies based on an understanding of the customer needs and customer profile





Legal Officer

(Re-advertised) Ref: UoEm/LO/6/17

Qualifications

Applicants for this position must be holders of a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from a recognized university. In addition, the applicant must:

· Have at least two (2) years post bar admission working experience in a busy legal environment;

· Possess a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law;

· Be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with a current practicing certificate

· Be a member of the Law Society of Kenya;

· Have excellent analytical, interpretative, report writing and presentation skills;

· Demonstrate personal drive, initiative and integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality;

· Be a team player with excellent interpersonal skills; and

· Be conversant with relevant computer based management information systems.

· Those who have CPS qualifications will have an added advantage.





Senior Internal Audit Assistant

GRADE C/D (Re-advertised) (Ref: UoEm/SAA/6/17)

Qualifications

· Applicants for this position must be holders of a KCSE C+ or KCE Div. II and above, a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance or equivalent qualification from a recognized University and CPA

· Certificate or equivalent. In addition, the applicants must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ relevant work experience in a large accounts office; and

· Demonstrate good communication skills, problem Solving skills and analytical skills.

· A working knowledge in accounting packages such as SAP, Sage, Pastel, Tally and Quick-books will be an added advantage.

Motor Vehicle Mechanic

GRADE A/B (Ref: UoEm/MVM/6/17)

Qualifications

· Applicants for this position must be holders of a KCSE D+ or KCE D and above and a relevant Government Trade Test Grade I or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. In addition, the applicants must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ post qualification work experience in a busy and formal motor vehicle garage;

· Demonstrate ability to diagnose, identify spare parts required and repair motor vehicles; and

· Have basic computer skills.





Assistant Housekeeper

GRADE A/B (Ref: UoEm/AHK/6/17)

Qualifications

Applicants for this position must be holders of a KCSE C or KCE Div. III and above and a Diploma in

· Institutional Management or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution. In addition, the applicants must:

· Have a minimum of three (3) years’ post qualification work experience housekeeping preferably in an institution of higher learning; and

· Be computer literate.





Lecturer (Nursing)

Qualifications

· Applicants with Master of Science degree in Nursing in the relevant areas who have three (3) years university teaching experience and have at least 24 publication points, 16 of which from articles in refereed scholarly journals will also be considered.

· Applicants with Master of Science degree in Nursing in the relevant areas who have registered for a PhD and made substantive progress will be considered for Tutorial Fellowship.

Lecturer

Qualifications

· Applicants must be holders of an earned PhD degree from a recognized University in the relevant area of specialty. In addition, applicants must:

· Have a Master’s degree in addition to a first degree from a recognized University in the relevant field;

· Show evidence of attendance and contribution at learned conferences, seminars or workshops; and Show evidence of continued research.

· Those who have university teaching experience and have published in refereed journals will have an added advantage.

Senior Lecturer

Qualifications

· Applicants must be holders of an earned PhD degree from a recognized University in the relevant areas of specialty. In addition, applicants must:

· Have at least five (5) years of University teaching experience, three (3) of which as full time Lecturer;

· Have at least 32 publication points, 24 of which from articles in refereed scholarly journals since being appointed Lecturer;

· Have successfully supervised to completion at least four (4) Masters Students since being appointed Lecturer;

· Show evidence of successfully securing at least one (1) research grant since being appointed Lecturer;

· Show evidence of attendance and contribution at learned conferences, seminars or workshops;

· Show evidence of continued research; and

· Show evidence of active participation/leadership in departmental and university activities.

How to Apply

Interested applicants must; nOpen the University website;

Send one (1) hard copy of the application, accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae (signed on all pages), copies of certified academic and professional certificates, National ID card,current payslip (if any) and other relevant testimonials. They should also give their mobile numbers, email address and names of three (3) referees who should send their recommendation letters directly in sealed envelopes.

In addition, applicants for senior positions at Grade 11 and above must also submit the following clearance certificate from;

· Kenya Revenue Authority

· Higher Education Loans Board (showing status of loan recovery)

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

· Credit Reference Bureau

· Certificate of Good Conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigation

Applications together with referee letters (with job reference number clearly marked on the envelope) should reach the undersigned not later than Friday, 7th July 2017.

The Vice-Chancellor,

University of Embu,

P.O Box 6-60100

Embu, Kenya