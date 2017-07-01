MARWA names NASA politicians who funded AL SHABAAB to kidnap UHURU’s PS and butcher locals

Monday July 17, 2017 - Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa has accused Lamu politicians allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) of being behind the recent wave of terror attacks in the County.





Addressing journalists in Lamu town over the weekend, Marwa said he was aware that some NASA politicians were funding Al Shabaab terrorists to cause mayhem in Lamu and Tana River Counties.





He noted that the Thursday’s kidnapping of Public Works Principal Secretary and killing of his nephew and several other Kenyans by Al Shabaab terrorists was....



